ACB Nabs Labour Department Senior Assistant Taking ₹40,000 Bribe; Inspector Of Factories And Boilers Also Booked

Jammu, June 27: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a Senior Assistant of the Labour Department after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 on behalf of an Inspector of Factories and Boilers. The Bureau has also booked the officer in connection with the corruption case.

According to an official ACB spokesperson, a case bearing FIR No. 04/2026 has been registered at Police Station ACB Jammu under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Er. Ravinder Krundu, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) presently serving as Inspector of Factories and Boilers in the Labour Department, and Gurdass, Senior Assistant.

The spokesperson said the complainant approached the ACB alleging that the Inspector had demanded ₹60,000 for processing and clearing a boiler inspection matter. Following negotiations, the alleged demand was reduced to ₹40,000, which was reportedly directed to be paid through the Senior Assistant.

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After receiving the complaint, the ACB conducted a discreet verification which, according to the Bureau, substantiated the allegations of demand for illegal gratification. Subsequently, a formal case was registered and a trap operation was planned.

During the operation, the trap team apprehended the Senior Assistant while he was allegedly receiving the bribe amount from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses. The tainted currency was recovered from his possession after completion of legal formalities, and he was taken into custody on the spot.

The ACB said the Inspector of Factories and Boilers was not present in his office during the trap proceedings. However, he has also been named as an accused in the case.

The Bureau further informed that searches are being carried out at the residential premises of both accused officials in accordance with legal procedures and in the presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigation into the bribery case is underway, the ACB said.(KNC)