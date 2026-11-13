ACB nabs AE, accomplice for accepting bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Baramulla has arrested Mohd Rafi Moon, an Assistant Engineer (AE) with the Rural Development Department (RDD) in Block Arin, Bandipora, along with a contractor, Hilal Ahmad Mir, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The case stems from a complaint alleging that the AE deliberately withheld clearance for five completed PRI works, initially demanding an 11,000-rupee bribe before negotiating it down to Rs 8,000. A discreet preliminary verification by the ACB confirmed prima facie offenses under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), leading to the formal registration of FIR Number 07/2026.

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Acting on the complaint, a specialized trap-laying team accompanied by independent witnesses caught both the public servant and the private contractor red-handed accepting the tainted money. The cash was recovered from their possession, and both individuals were taken into custody. The ACB stated that further investigation into the matter is actively underway.