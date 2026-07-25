ACB Files Chargesheet Against Then Patwari, Ex-Lumberdar In Baramulla Bribery Trap Case

Srinagar, Jul 25: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against the then Patwari of Halqa Khawaja Bagh and a former Lumberdar in connection with a bribery trap case registered in 2024.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet has been filed against Fida Hussain Shah, the then Patwari of Halqa Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir, former Lumberdar of Gutiyar, Baramulla, in connection with FIR No. 04/2024 registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla.

The ACB said the case was registered on April 16, 2024, following a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for issuing revenue records and No Objection Certificate (NOC) reports required for processing building permission applications submitted by the complainant and his father.

Advertisement

During the course of investigation, the ACB collected oral, documentary, electronic and scientific evidence, including the recovery of tainted currency notes and forensic examination of relevant exhibits. The investigating agency said that witness statements and other corroborative material prima facie established the involvement of the accused in demanding and accepting bribe.

The Bureau further stated that the competent authority in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir granted prosecution sanction against the then Patwari before the filing of the chargesheet.

Both accused have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant provisions of law.

The accused were produced before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, along with the chargesheet. The court has fixed November 12, 2026, as the next date for hearing in the case.