SRINAGAR, Oct 19: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday filed a chargesheet against public servant (MTS) working in postal department for demanding and accepting illegal gratification in lieu of release of subsidy component of a loan case availed by complainant under PMEGP scheme.

Officials said that a complaint was received at P/S ACB Baramulla against Mudasir Ahmad, Postal Assistant, posted at sub post office Bandipora for demanding illegal gratification, for release of subsidy component in favour of complainant who had availed financial assistance with KVIC Pampore for the activities of his business unit situated at Bandipora and in this connection, pending amount of Rupees 1,75,000/- as subsidy was due to him, subject to physical verification with geo tagging to be conducted by the alleged suspect public servant, upon which a discreet verification was conducted, which resulted in the registration of a formal case at Police station ACB Baramulla vide FIR No.05/2025 U/s 7 P.C Act 1988.

They said that during the course of investigation, the accused was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money amounting to Rs 6500/- from complainant, following which the accused was arrested and taken into custody.

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Finally the investigation of the case was closed as proved and the necessary sanction for launching prosecution against accused public servant was accorded by competent authority after due consideration of material placed on file against him. Accordingly, the chargesheet of the case has been presented before the Hon’ble court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla on 19.10.2026 against the accused Mudasir Ahmad Najar, Postal Assistant, posted at sub post office Bandipora for trial and judicial determination, officials added.