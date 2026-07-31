ACB Files Chargesheet Against Former Tehsildar Qaziabad, Private Individual In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case

Srinagar, July 31 : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday filed a chargesheet before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against the then Tehsildar Qaziabad, Kralgund, Kupwara, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, and a private individual, Rafi Ahmad Lone, in connection with an alleged ₹1 lakh bribery case.

According to an official statement issued by the ACB, the chargesheet has been filed in FIR No. 04/2025 after completion of investigation into allegations that the accused public servant had demanded illegal gratification for granting permission to cut walnut trees for commercial purposes.

The ACB said the case was registered following a complaint alleging that the then Tehsildar had sought a bribe for processing the required permission. After verification of the allegations, a formal case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla, and investigation was initiated.

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During the course of investigation, the ACB laid a successful trap on June 20, 2025, during which the accused Tehsildar was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the remaining bribe amount of ₹50,000 at Kralgund in Handwara.

The bureau stated that the tainted currency was recovered in accordance with legal procedures. Both the accused—the then Tehsildar and the private individual—were arrested in connection with the case and were subsequently released on bail by the competent court.

Following completion of the investigation and after obtaining the required prosecution sanction from the competent authority, the ACB presented the chargesheet before the Special Anti-Corruption Court, Baramulla, for judicial determination.

The case will now proceed before the court in accordance with law.