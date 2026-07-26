ACB files chargesheet against former Patwari, ex-Lumberdar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 25: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today filed a chargesheet against a former Patwari and an ex-Lumberdar for demanding and accepting illegal gratification in connection with revenue documents required for building permissions, officials said.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Judge Anti-Corruption in Baramulla against Fida Hussain Shah, the then Patwari of Halqa Khawaja Bagh in Baramulla, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir, the then Lumberdar of Gutiyar in the same district, in case FIR No. 04/2024 registered at the ACB police station in Baramulla on April 16, 2024.

Advertisement

"The case was registered based on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe for handing over revenue reports and No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) required for processing building permission applications submitted by the complainant and his father," an ACB spokesperson said.

"During the investigation, the ACB collected oral, documentary, electronic, and scientific evidence, including the recovery of the tainted money and forensic examination of exhibits," the spokesperson said.

"The evidence, including witness statements, official records, and digital corroboration, prima facie established the involvement of both accused and their respective roles in the demand and acceptance of the illegal gratification," he added.

The competent authority in the Jammu and Kashmir government had accorded sanction for prosecution of the then patwari, following which the chargesheet was filed under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and other relevant legal provisions.

Both accused were produced before the court along with the chargesheet. The court has fixed November 12, 2026, as the next date of hearing.