ACB files chargesheet against former Patwari, driver in bribery case

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 12: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) J&K today produced a chargesheet against a former Patwari and a driver in a 2023 bribery case before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Udhampur.

An ACB official said the chargesheet was filed in case FIR number 01/2023 registered at Police Station ACB Udhampur under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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The accused in the case were identified as Darbinder Singh, the then Patwari of Halqa Rasli Gadheran, Basantgarh, and Nashar Ahmad, a resident of Basantgarh.

The ACB official said the case was registered on a complaint by one Bodh Raj of Rasli Gadheran, who alleged that the Patwari had demanded a bribe for issuing a fard of his land, which he intended to sell.

Following verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Singh and driver of a vehicle (JK02BV-9048) Ahmad red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe, he said.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, the ACB established the commission of the offence and produced the chargesheet for further judicial proceedings, added the ACB official.