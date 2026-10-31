ACB conducts Youth Parliament to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu & Kashmir, organized a day-long Vigilance Awareness and Youth Parliament Session at Police Auditorium, Gulshan Ground, here today.

Centered around the national theme, “Probity for Prosperity,” the event focused on the Revenue Department, Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), and Police Department.

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The session was graced by Shakti Kumar Pathak, Director, ACB J&K, along with senior bureau officials. Prof (Dr) Kulwant Singh, Retired Director of the Law School, University of Jammu, attended as the distinguished guest. Approximately 550 students and faculty members from various colleges affiliated with the University of Jammu, alongside 60 ACB officers, participated.

Addressing the audience, Shakti Kumar Pathak emphasized the fundamental importance of integrity, transparency, accountability, and ethical values in public life. He encouraged the students to stand firmly against corruption and contribute towards building a society based on honesty, fairness, and good governance.

A key highlight of the event was the Youth Parliament Session, wherein 35 student interns and members, including the Speaker, deliberated on three crucial motions: whether digital transformation has made revenue services more efficient, whether Smart Jammu is a reality or a distant dream, and if the police department is adequately prepared for emerging cyber crime threats.

Following detailed deliberations, the motions concerning the Revenue and Police Departments were passed with a majority vote, underscoring the collective obligation of youth toward citizen-centric governance. However, the motion related to the H&UDD was not passed.

To further reinforce the message, an interactive 30-question Kahoot quiz session covering cyber crime, smart city initiatives, and digital revenue records was conducted, drawing passionate participation from around 400 attendees.

In his concluding remarks, Shivdeep Singh, SSP ACB Jammu, highlighted the paramount importance of probity and ethical conduct in Government administration.

The event concluded with Prof (Dr) Kulwant Singh, Shakti Kumar Pathak, and Shivdeep Singh presenting mementos and certificates of participation and appreciation to the attendees for their active involvement.