ACB chargesheets former JA in MDM rice misappropriation case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today produced a chargesheet against a former Junior Assistant (JA) posted in the office of ZEO Manjakote for his alleged involvement in misappropriation of rice and cooking costs under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme.

An ACB official said Mohammad Farooq, then Junior Assistant and dealing hand for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in the office of ZEO Manjakote was booked in case FIR number 26/2018 on December 28, 2018 following a verification that revealed alleged misappropriation of rice meant for the scheme in Zone Manjakote during the fourth quarter of 2014-15.

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He said during investigation, the ACB scrutinized the records and obtained an opinion from the Forensic Science Laboratory, which prima facie established that then ZEO Manjakote, Shah Nawaz Khan, who has since died, and Mohammad Farooq allegedly manipulated official records and prepared fake and fabricated indents and authority letters to misappropriate 256.40 quintals of rice under the MDM scheme.

According to him, the misappropriated rice was valued at Rs 8, 03,557.60, while another Rs 4, 61, 578 was allegedly misappropriated towards cooking costs.

The alleged acts caused a loss of Rs 12,65,135.60 to the State exchequer, he said.

The ACB official said since Shah Nawaz Khan died during the proceedings, prosecution sanction was obtained for Mohammad Farooq, who was serving as Junior Assistant and dealing hand in the office of ZEO Manjakote.

Accordingly, he said, the ACB produced the chargesheet before the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Rajouri, on August 31 under relevant provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and RPC, with September 29, 2026 fixed as next date of hearing in the case.