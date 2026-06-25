ACB chargesheets former BDO, XEn among 7 officials for embezzlement

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today charge-sheeted a former Block Development Officer (BDO), an Executive Engineer and five other accused in an alleged embezzlement of Government funds earmarked for development works in Kupwara district.

The charge-sheet was filed before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, in connection with FIR No. 02/2020 registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla.

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An ACB spokesman said that the accused include six public servants and a contractor who are allegedly involved in corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and misappropriation of public funds in Block Lolab/ Lalpora.

"The case originated from a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in development works executed through the Rural Development Department," the ACB said.

A subsequent verification by the then Vigilance Organization Kashmir, now the ACB, uncovered serious discrepancies in two projects - construction of Sarband at Margi Diver (Kariwan) Phase-I and construction of Fisheries Pond at Diver-B.

The inquiry, as per the ACB, found instances of false measurements, billing for non-existent work components, execution of works on forest land without mandatory permissions, and release of payments for deficient and substandard works.

Based on these findings, an FIR was registered and a detailed investigation was launched.

According to the ACB, the investigation established that the accused public servants, in alleged connivance with the contractor, abused their official positions to facilitate fraudulent execution of works, prepare false records, inflate measurements and secure unauthorized release of government funds.

The probe also revealed losses to the Government exchequer arising from non-existent works, excess measurements, substandard execution and fraudulent claims.

Investigators further found that fictitious entries relating to the felling of trees had been incorporated into official records to inflate bills and obtain undue financial benefits.

Following sanction for prosecution from the competent authority, the ACB filed the charge-sheet against Mohd. Sultan Bhat, then BDO Sogam/ Lalpora; Surinder Kumar Sharma, then Executive Engineer, REW Division Kupwara; Mohd. Shafi Bukhari, then Assistant Executive Engineer, REW Kupwara; Taimur Ahmad Khan and Nisar Ahmad Khan, both then Junior Engineers, REW Lalpora; Mohd. Saleem Dar, then Village Level Worker-cum-Secretary Panchayat; and contractor Waseem Mehmood Khan.

All the accused were produced before the court and admitted to bail after furnishing personal bonds.

They have been charge-sheeted under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, and relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code. The court has fixed August 25, 2026, as the next date of hearing.

The ACB said it remains committed to investigating corruption cases and ensuring accountability in the use of public resources.