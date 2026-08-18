ACB chargesheets 10 in illegal construction case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 17: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced a chargesheet against 10 accused persons, including seven officials of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and three private individuals, for allegedly abusing official positions, entering into a criminal conspiracy and conferring undue benefits on private beneficiaries.

The chargesheet was produced before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, following an investigation into allegations of facilitating illegal and unauthorized construction in Ward Number 28, Batamaloo, near Tiny Hearts School at Tengpora.

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According to the ACB, the case was registered on allegations that officers and officials of the concerned ward had allegedly abused their official positions in connivance with Reyaz Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rahim Dar, resident of Tengpora, Batamaloo, and facilitated or allowed him to raise unauthorized construction.

During the investigation, the ACB examined oral and documentary evidence and stated that the allegations against the accused officials and private beneficiaries were substantiated. The investigation also established, according to the agency, a criminal conspiracy between the Government functionaries and the private beneficiary.

After obtaining the requisite sanction from the Government for prosecution of the public servants, the ACB presented the chargesheet against all 10 accused before the Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, for judicial determination.

The case now awaits further proceedings before the competent court.