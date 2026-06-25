ACB Charge-Sheets Two Retired PHE Officials In ₹2.13 Crore Government Store Embezzlement Case

Srinagar, June 25: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against two retired officials of the erstwhile PHE (Hydraulic) Division, Bandipora, for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement and misappropriation of government store material worth ₹2.13 crore.

According to an ACB statement, the charge-sheet was presented before the Court of the Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, then Senior Assistant/Storekeeper, and Mukhtar Ahmad Mir, then In-charge Executive Engineer, PHE (Hydraulic) Division, Bandipora.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, along with Sections 409 and 120-B RPC, for criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

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The case originated from source information alleging large-scale embezzlement of government store material procured during the financial year 2011-12. An open verification conducted by the then Vigilance Organization Kashmir revealed shortages and irregularities in government stores, prompting registration of the case and a detailed investigation.

The investigation found that substantial quantities of GI Pipes, Union GI Pipes, QCC Pipes and TOR Steel (TMT Bars) had been dishonestly misappropriated. While the initial verification had estimated the loss at ₹65.11 lakh, the detailed investigation established the actual loss to the government exchequer at ₹2,13,16,362.

The ACB further revealed that Bashir Ahmad Sheikh continued to function as Storekeeper and retained control of the divisional stores even after his retirement, allegedly with the knowledge and permission of Mukhtar Ahmad Mir. The investigation also uncovered serious violations of the Jammu and Kashmir Financial Code governing government stores, including failure to conduct mandatory physical verification and proper supervision.

According to the ACB, both accused, while entrusted with the custody and management of government stores, entered into a criminal conspiracy, abused their official positions and dishonestly misappropriated government property, causing a wrongful loss of over ₹2.13 crore to the State exchequer.

The accused were produced before the Special Court, which admitted them to bail after they furnished personal bail bonds. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September 5, 2026.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said it will continue to take stringent action against corruption, embezzlement, misappropriation and misuse of public funds and government assets across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNC)