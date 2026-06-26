ACB charge-sheets retd XEn, storekeeper in Rs 2.13 cr store material embezzlement case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a charge-sheet before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, against two retired public servants for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement and misappropriation of Government store material worth Rs 2.13 crore in the then PHE (Hydraulic) Division, Bandipora.

The charge-sheet has been filed against Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, then Senior Assistant/Storekeeper, and Mukhtar Ahmad Mir, then In-charge Executive Engineer (XEn) of the division. They have been booked under provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat 2006, and relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code relating to criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

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According to the ACB, the case originated from source information alleging large-scale embezzlement of Government store material procured by the PHE (Hydraulic) Division, Bandipora, during the financial year 2011-12. An open verification conducted by the then Vigilance Organization Kashmir reportedly revealed shortages and deficiencies in store material, leading to the registration of a formal case and a detailed investigation.

The investigation found that the accused officials, who were entrusted with the custody, management and supervision of Government stores, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and dishonestly misappropriated substantial quantities of GI pipes, Union GI pipes, QCC pipes and TOR steel (TMT bars). While the loss initially detected during verification was estimated at Rs 65.11 lakh, the detailed probe established the actual loss to the Government at Rs 2,13,16,362.

The ACB further stated that Bashir Ahmad Sheikh continued to function as Storekeeper and retained control of the divisional stores even after his retirement, allegedly with the knowledge and permission of Mukhtar Ahmad Mir. The investigation also revealed serious violations of provisions of the J&K Financial Code governing Government stores.

Physical verification and reconciliation of records reportedly established significant shortages of store material, resulting in a substantial loss to the State exchequer. The accused were produced before the court and admitted to bail on personal bonds. The next hearing has been fixed for September 5.