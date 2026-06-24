ACB Charge-Sheets Former BDO, Executive Engineer Among 7 In Kupwara Govt Funds Embezzlement Case

Srinagar, Jun 24: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a charge-sheet against seven accused, including former Rural Development Department officials and a beneficiary contractor, in connection with an alleged multi-lakh embezzlement of government funds meant for developmental works in Lolab/Lalpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to an official statement, the charge-sheet was presented before the Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla, in FIR No. 02/2020 registered at Police Station ACB Baramulla. The case pertains to allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and misappropriation of public funds during the execution of development projects in Block Lolab/Lalpora.

The case originated from a complaint alleging large-scale irregularities in developmental works executed through the Rural Development Department. Subsequent verification by the then Vigilance Organization Kashmir, now functioning as the Anti-Corruption Bureau, uncovered serious violations in works including the “Construction of Sarband at Margi Diver (Kariwan) Phase-I” and “Construction of Fisheries Pond at Diver-B.”

Advertisement

Investigations revealed false measurements, billing of non-existent works, execution of projects on forest land without mandatory permissions and release of payments despite deficient and substandard execution. Based on these findings, the ACB registered the case and initiated a detailed investigation.

The probe further established that the accused public servants, in alleged connivance with the beneficiary contractor, abused their official positions to facilitate fraudulent execution of works, prepare false records, inflate measurements and authorize illegal release of government funds. The investigation also found that fictitious entries relating to the felling of trees were incorporated into official records to inflate bills and secure undue financial gains.

Following the receipt of prosecution sanction from the competent authority, the ACB charge-sheeted Mohd. Sultan Bhat, then Block Development Officer Sogam/Lalpora; Er. Surinder Kumar Sharma, then Executive Engineer REW Division Kupwara; Mohd. Shafi Bukhari, then Assistant Executive Engineer REW Kupwara; Taimur Ahmad Khan, then Junior Engineer REW Lalpora; Nisar Ahmad Khan, then Junior Engineer REW Lalpora; Mohd. Saleem Dar, then Village Level Worker and Panchayat Secretary; and Waseem Mehmood Khan, beneficiary contractor.

All accused were produced before the court and were admitted to bail after furnishing personal bonds to the satisfaction of the court.

The accused have been charge-sheeted under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, including Sections 5(1)(c), 5(1)(d) and 5(2), along with other relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The court has fixed August 25, 2026, as the next date of hearing in the case.

Meanwhile, the ACB reiterated its commitment to conducting fair, impartial and time-bound investigations into corruption cases and ensuring accountability for the misuse of public resources in accordance with law.