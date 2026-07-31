ACB Calls 552 J&K Fire & Emergency Services Selectees For Height Test In 2020 Recruitment Probe

SRINAGAR, Jul 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has directed 552 candidates selected in the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department in 2020 to undergo fresh height measurement as part of its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment process.

According to an official communication, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Police Station ACB Central, J&K, Jammu, has asked the Director General, Fire and Emergency Services, to inform and direct the candidates selected under Order No. 823 of 2020 dated October 4, 2020, to report at designated venues on August 3 at 10 am.

The exercise is being carried out in connection with FIR No. 01/2025 registered at Police Station ACB Central, J&K, Jammu.

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As per the communication dated July 30, candidates presently posted or deployed across different districts have been grouped at seven venues for the height measurement exercise.

Of the 552 candidates, 130 from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal have been directed to report at DPL Srinagar, while 124 candidates from Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara will report at DPL Baramulla.

Similarly, 93 candidates from Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam have been called to DPL Anantnag. In the Jammu region, 82 candidates from Jammu, Kathua and Samba will report at DPL Jammu, 56 from Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban at DPL Doda, 38 from Rajouri and Poonch at DPL Rajouri, and 29 from Udhampur and Reasi at DPL Udhampur.

The ACB has also forwarded the communication to all district Senior Superintendents of Police in J&K, requesting them to inform candidates falling within their respective jurisdictions through the concerned PCR and ensure that they report at the designated venues on the scheduled date and time.

Assistant Directors of the Fire and Emergency Services Department have also been directed to arrange the presence of the concerned candidates from their respective jurisdictions.

The latest exercise forms part of the ACB’s probe into the 2020 F&ES recruitment. The original selection under Order No. 823 comprised 690 candidates, including 592 Firemen and 98 Fireman Drivers, according to an earlier ACB statement. The Bureau had said its probe concerned alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

The fresh height measurement of serving selectees is scheduled for August 3 at 10 am across all seven designated venues. (KDC)