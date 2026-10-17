ACB books Mining officials, pvt persons for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu and Kashmir has registered a case against two Mining officials and private persons for alleged illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals, overcharging and manipulation of e-challans in Udhampur and Reasi districts.

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Officials said the case FIR number 09/2026 has been registered at ACB Police Station Udhampur against Rajeev Jamwal, Assistant Mining Engineer, District Mining Officer, Udhampur, Rameshwar Sangra, District Mining Officer, Reasi, Swarn Singh Rathore and other private persons under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other applicable laws.

Preliminary findings suggest that certain private mining operators, including stone crusher owners, allegedly extracted minerals beyond permissible limits and continued operations after the expiry of their leases, they said.

They were also allegedly charging rates higher than those notified by the Government, manipulating or misusing e-challans and operating stone crushers without valid consent to operate (CTO). Click here to watch video

Officials said the enquiry has also indicated the alleged involvement of public servants in facilitating these activities in connivance with private operators.

They said the extent of illegal extraction and transportation, alleged overcharging and the resulting loss to the Government exchequer are being investigated.

The ACB also conducted searches at the residential and commercial premises of the accused persons, with further investigation into the case set into the motion.

Notwithstanding the fact that the ACB has registered a case against two Mining officials, sources said one of them, Rameshwar Sangra, then DMO Reasi, had given a representation to the Director Geology and Mining, highlighting large-scale illegal mining activities by mining mafia, and sought transfer from Reasi to the head office.

His request was accepted and he was transferred prematurely from Reasi to the Director's office in Jammu, they said.