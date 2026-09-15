ACB Books Former ACR Jammu, Four Beneficiaries Over Alleged Illegal Khad Land Transfers

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, has registered a criminal case against a former Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Jammu, and four private individuals in connection with alleged irregularities in granting permissions for the transfer of land recorded as “Gair Mumkin Khad” in Jammu.

According to an ACB spokesperson, FIR No. 12/2026 has been registered at Police Station ACB Central, Jammu, against Nisar Ahmad Shad, who was serving as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Jammu, at the relevant time, along with four private beneficiaries.

The case follows the outcome of Preliminary Enquiry No. PE-JSK-17/2019, which allegedly brought to light prima facie violations in the handling and transfer of land classified as Gair Mumkin Khad.

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The ACB stated that during his tenure between May 23, 2018 and July 11, 2018, the then ACR Jammu allegedly exceeded his official authority by issuing nine permissions facilitating the alienation or transfer of Gair Mumkin Khad land located in Chowadi and Deeli areas of Jammu.

The permissions, according to the investigation agency, were allegedly issued despite applicable revenue regulations, government instructions and directions of the High Court governing such categories of land.

A significant aspect emerging from the preliminary enquiry concerns the alleged approval of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

The permissions were reportedly shown as having been issued with the approval of the Deputy Commissioner. However, the ACB said verification carried out with the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, failed to locate any corresponding approval, note sheet or formal delegation order supporting the claimed authorization.

The agency has accordingly booked the accused under Section 5(1)(d) read with Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006, besides Sections 120-B, 467, 468 and 471 RPC.

The provisions invoked relate to alleged criminal misconduct, conspiracy, forgery and use of forged documents, as applicable to the case.

The ACB has taken up further investigation to establish the complete sequence of events, identify the role of the accused and determine the circumstances under which the disputed permissions were issued.

The allegations are subject to investigation and will be established before the competent court through due legal process.(KNC)