ACB books ex-Naib Tehsildar, Patwari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against a then Naib Tehsildar, a Patwari and two private persons for their alleged involvement in facilitating wrongful occupation of State land at village Gurha Brahmana.

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The case was registered following verification number 02/2024 conducted on a complaint lodged by Sohan Singh, who alleged that he had purchased one kanal of land under Khasra Number 65-min through a registered sale deed dated January 17, 2005, followed by attestation of Mutation Number 2229 on February 18, 2005.

However, verification revealed that the land actually delivered to and occupied by the complainant falls under Khasra Number 96, which is recorded as State land.

The then Patwari Babu Ram and Naib Tehsildar Ram Lal Sharma allegedly acted in connivance with private persons Chaman Lal and Ram Chand to facilitate preparation and issuance of revenue documents on the basis of an unauthenticated Dasti Khaka.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and RPC. Further investigation is underway.