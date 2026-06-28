ACB books AEE, Senior Assistant over graft charges

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 27: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu has registered an FIR against an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and a Senior Assistant for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 as bribe in lieu of processing and clearing a case of boiler inspection.

While the Senior Assistant has been arrested for accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the AEE posted in the office of Labour Department as Inspector of Factories & Boiler, the latter was not found in his office at the time of the former's arrest.

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An ACB official said a case FIR number 04/2026 under section 7 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act 1988 and 61(2) of the BNS was registered against Ravinder Krundu, AEE, and Gurdass, Senior Assistant, on the basis of a complaint alleging that the AEE demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 60,000 for processing and clearing a case of boiler inspection.

Quoting the complainant, he said, the public servant latter settled the amount at Rs 40,000 through his office clerk Gurdass.

He claimed that since the complainant didn't want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB for taking legal action against the public servant as per the law.

Accordingly, he said, a discrete verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe.

Followed by this, the ACB official said a trap team arrested the accused Senior Assistant Gurdass red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on behalf of the JEE. He said the accused AEE was not found present in his office at the time of his clerk's arrest.

He said the accused Senior Assistant was arrested on the spot, with tainted money also recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

The ACB official added that searches were also conducted at the residential premises of both the accused persons, with further investigation in the case undergoing.