ACB Attaches Multiple Assets In DA Case Against Former DC Office Naazir

SRINAGAR, June 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday attached multiple immovable properties belonging to a former Naazir (senior administrative clerk) in the Deputy Commissioner's Office Srinagar, in a disproportionate assets case.

The attachment of multiple immovable properties of Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of Firdousabad Batamaloo Srinagar, was carried out in connection with an 2025 FIR registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar, following a secret verification into allegations that he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The attached properties include a residential house at Firdousabad Batamaloo, three land parcels at Nambal Nowgam registered in the names of his wife and daughter, and gold ornaments weighing around 1,266 grams seized during investigation.

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According to the ACB, Bhat was arrested during the investigation and is presently on bail under court orders.

The ACB said investigations revealed that the public servant had accumulated substantial movable and immovable assets allegedly beyond his legitimate income. Following approval from the competent authority, two teams headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police attached the properties at Batamaloo and Nowgam after completing legal formalities.

Signboards have been erected at the attached properties, and the ACB has advised the public not to purchase or enter into any transaction involving the attached assets.