ACB Arrests Two J&K Police Officers For Accepting Bribe In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two J&K Police Sub-Inspectors in connection with a bribery trap case in Srinagar.

Reliable sources told news agency Kashmir Dot Com that the accused officers have been identified as Ravi Bhat, posted at Police Station Ram Munshibagh, Srinagar, and Ranjeet, also a probationary Sub-Inspector.

Sources said the ACB received a complaint alleging that a bribe had been demanded in connection with an official matter.

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Following pre-trap verification, which confirmed the demand for the bribe, the ACB laid a trap during which Ravi Bhat was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 as bribe.

During the course of the operation, the ACB also arrested PSI Ranjeet in connection with the same trap case.

Both accused officers have been taken into custody by the ACB, while further investigation into the matter is underway.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, at Police Station ACB Srinagar. Further details are awaited. (KDC)