ACB arrests tout for accepting Rs 11,000 bribe on behalf of Patwari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a land broker/tout for allegedly accepting Rs 11,000 as illegal gratification on behalf of a Patwari for issuance of revenue extracts in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.

According to the ACB, a written complaint was received alleging that Saleem Altaf, Patwari, Halqa Batmaloo, through his associate Ab Hamid Khan, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for issuance of revenue extracts pertaining to his house.

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The complainant had applied online for the revenue extracts on behalf of his father for attestation of mutation.

The Patwari, through his alleged associate, initially demanded Rs 20,000, which was later settled at Rs 16,000.

The complainant alleged that he had already paid Rs 5,000 as the first installment on behalf of the Patwari, while the second installment of Rs 11,000 was demanded on Monday for issuance of the revenue extracts.

After verification of the allegations, the ACB registered FIR No. 13/2026 under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 61(2) of the BNS at Police Station ACB Srinagar.

A trap team was subsequently constituted. During the trap proceedings, Ab Hamid Khan was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 11,000 as illegal gratification on behalf of the Patwari.

The accused tout was taken into custody.

During his personal search, the ACB recovered, besides the trap amount, Rs 25,125 in cash, payment slips, the revenue extract in question and a sale deed pertaining to Mohammad Sidiq Sheikh, son of Gh Mohammad Sheikh.

The recovered articles have been seized as per procedure and are being examined as part of the investigation.