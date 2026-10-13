ACB arrests Sr Asstt for taking bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 12: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a senior assistant posted at the Sub-Division Agriculture Office in north Kashmir's Handwara for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe to release a pending tractor subsidy bill under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

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The accused, identified as Irshad Ahmad Peer, was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the ACB following a complaint that he had demanded the money in exchange for releasing the subsidy bill for a tractor purchased by the complainant's brother under the scheme.

According to the ACB, a verification conducted by its Police Station Baramulla found the allegations of bribery to be true.

A case was subsequently registered on October 12 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Click here to watch video

Following the registration of the case, the bureau constituted a trap team and associated independent witnesses.

The team caught Peer while he was allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe, and recovered the money from his possession.

The accused has been taken into custody, while further investigation into the case is in progress.