ACB arrests SMC official on bribery charges

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested a junior building inspector of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on charges of bribery.

An ACB spokesman said that the agency received a written complaint alleging that Gazala Akhter, Jr. Building Inspector, SMC, Ward No. 28, Srinagar, had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant in connection with the construction of two structures, despite the complainant having already obtained the requisite building permission from the competent authority.

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It was further alleged that the accused was deliberately adopting delaying tactics by obstructing ongoing construction and causing harassment to the complainant with the intention of preventing him from completing the construction within the stipulated period, thereby putting the complainant under pressure to pay the demanded amount.

Upon receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which prima facie substantiated the allegations.

Accordingly, FIR No. 11/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at Police Station ACB Srinagar, and investigation was taken up."

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted and a team laid a successful trap and apprehended the accused, Gazala Akhter, Jr. Building Inspector, SMC Srinagar, red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

The bribe amount was recovered from her possession in the presence of independent witnesses, and she was taken into custody.