ACB arrests Patwari in Kathua for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today trapped and arrested a Patwari for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Kathua district.

An ACB official said the accused, Khajam Chand, Patwari of Patwar Halqa Mahanpur in Kathua district had initially demanded Rs 20,000 for providing mutation documents after getting a mutation attested in favour of the complainant's sister.

Advertisement

He said the complainant had already paid Rs 9,000, while the remaining amount was later negotiated and settled at Rs 10,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, he said, the complainant approached the ACB for legal action.

After conducting a discreet verification, the ACB found the allegations to be genuine and registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station ACB Jammu, he said.

Late, a trap team was constituted, which caught the Patwari red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of independent witnesses, the ACB official said.

Accordingly, the accused was arrested on the spot, and the bribe money was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, the ACB also conducted searches at his residence in accordance with the law.