ACB arrests JA for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today trapped and arrested a Junior Assistant posted in the office of the Assistant Commissioner (General), Jammu, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

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Officials said the accused, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Gango Chack, Gajansoo, had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant for issuing a Marriage Certificate under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Following negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced to Rs 15,000, they said.

According to officials, the complainant approached the ACB, following which a discreet verification was conducted.

The verification established a prima facie case of demand of bribe, leading to the registration of FIR number 11/2026 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, at Police Station ACB Central J&K, Jammu, officials said. Click here to watch video

They said a trap team was subsequently constituted and the accused was caught red-handed while allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses and he was arrested on the spot, they said.

The ACB also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.

Meanwhile, official sources said in a strange situation, entire staff of the ACR General Office left their premises despite clear directions to the ACR General not to let anyone leave the office during the ACB operation.

Even the NIC persons reportedly refused to provide the CCTV footage of the incident, official sources said.

The trap was laid by DySP Kamal Sangra under the supervision of SSP ACB Central Abdul Qayoom.

Further investigation into the case is underway.