Academically weak students in IITs will now have exit option, take a BSc degree

NEW DELHI: Academically weak students in IITs will now have an option to take a three-year BSc degree without leaving the institution, according to HRD Ministry.

The council for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), chaired by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, approved the proposal on Friday.

“Academically weak students, who are not able to secure the required credits for promotion to the next semester may be allowed an exit option with a degree programme after second semester, rather than being forced out of the programme,” a senior HRD Ministry official said. (AGENCIES)