Academic programme on ‘Environmental Justice’ held at SMVDU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: The School of Law, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), organized an academic programme on 'Towards Environmental Justice and Civic Responsibility'.

The programme was graced by Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, as chief guest, in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Pragati Kumar of SMVDU.

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The programme featured distinguished speakers from legal and academic domains, including Meenakshi Slathia, Deputy Advocate General and Swachhata Ambassador, J&K; Prof. Sarika Manhas, Head, Department of Home Science, University of Jammu and Bhumika Rajput, former Legal Aid Defence Counsel, District Court Reasi.

Dr. Ankita Yadav, Dean and Head, School of Law delivered the welcome address. The chief guest delivered the keynote address.

The deliberations focused on environmental protection, constitutional responsibility, community participation, access to justice and sustainable environmental governance, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session.

The programme was attended by faculty members of the School of Law, including Dr. Ananya Sharma, Dr. Nitan Sharma, Dr. Ashfaq Hamid, Priyal, Prabhsimran and Dr. Reetika Sharma along with other faculty members and students.