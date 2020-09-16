AC gives nod for implementation of WB assisted project in healthcare

SRINAGAR: In an important decision that further strengthens patient care in the health institutions of J&K especially in wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Administrative Council (AC) gave its nod to implementation of the World Bank assisted project for strengthening of healthcare institutions.

An official spokesman said on Wednesday evening that AC which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha approved the project which will help to provide equipment for intensive care units, operation theatres, laboratories and power back up systems at the District level, manifold system and gas pipelines at SDH/CHC level, besides critical care ambulances.(AGENCIES)