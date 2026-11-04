ABVP wins five out of 8 posts in Ladakh University Students’ Union elections

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 3: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured a significant victory in the Ladakh University Students' Union elections, winning five of the eight positions contested.

The elected candidates include Dawa Namgyal as president, Tsering Yangdol as vice president, Stanzin Rigdol as general secretary, Rabskit Dolma as joint secretary and Tenzin Tsewang as sports secretary.

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Commenting on the outcome, Sannak Shrivats, State secretary, ABVP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, said the victory reflected students' confidence in ABVP's commitment to student welfare, academic development and constructive leadership. He described the outcome as a proud moment for the organization and expressed confidence that the newly elected representatives would work dedicatedly to address students' concerns and strengthen the academic environment at Ladakh University.

Dorjay Namgyal, National Executive Council (NEC) Member, ABVP, said the mandate reflected students' trust in the organization's student-centric activities. He also acknowledged the efforts of ABVP Ladakh activists during the election process and expressed confidence that the elected representatives would work responsibly for the welfare, rights and academic interests of students.

ABVP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh reiterated its commitment to strengthening student leadership, addressing campus-related concerns and promoting a constructive academic environment across the region.