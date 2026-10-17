ABVP victory in Odisha student union polls stern response to anti-national forces: Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR, Oct 17:

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday termed the ABVP's victory in Odisha student union polls "a stern response to anti-national forces", saying that it reaffirms that youth favour the 'nation first' ideology.

In the October 15 elections, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured victories in eight of 13 state universities and in several colleges across the state.

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"Heartfelt congratulations to all office bearers of ABVP for achieving a resounding victory in the Odisha student union elections. First Panjab University, then Delhi University, and now in... Odisha, this victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad clearly conveys the message that the youth power of the country is firmly aligned with the 'Nation First' ideology, not with the powerful forces that spread falsehoods, illusions, and chaos," Shah said on X.

"This result is a stern response to the anti-national forces," he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing agitation against SIR..

Student union elections in the state are not conducted on political lines, but parties back candidates. While ruling BJP backed ABVP candidates, the opposition BJD fielded candidates from its students' wing the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), and Congress fielded NSUI candidates..

Oisha ABVP claimed its candidates secured victories in eight out of 13 state universities, winning eight president, eight vice-president, 10 secretary, and 11 assistant general secretary posts..

ABVP state secretary Diptimayee Pratihari claimed that the RSS's student wing swept the entire panel at Utkal University and won all posts except the president's position at Ravenshaw University.

BCJD candidates won the posts of president in five universities and the general secretary position in one. NSUI secured victory in the general secretary's post in one university.

However, BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo said, "We have won in about 55 to 60 per cent of the college unions across the state, including prestigious Rama Devi Women University and Ravenshaw University..

She added that BJD-supported candidates won in most of the women's colleges in the state. (PTI)