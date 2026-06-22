ABVP terms JU Admin’s fee hike move ‘insensitive’, ‘anti-student’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: The University of Jammu (JU) unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today termed the University administration's recent decision to increase fees and its proposal for an additional 10 per cent annual hike as "insensitive" and "anti-student".

Addressing media persons, ABVP activists said students have been protesting continuously for the past five days and four nights, demonstrating their determination and commitment to protecting affordable and accessible education.

Advertisement

They asserted that the fee hike would impose an additional financial burden on students, particularly those from middle-class families and economically weaker sections of society.

ABVP Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh State Secretary Sanak Shrivats said the University administration has so far failed to provide any satisfactory justification for the arbitrary fee hike and demanded an immediate rollback of the revised fee structure.

ABVP Jammu University President Amit Sadotra highlighted the commitment of students participating in the dharna and said the protest was not merely against the fee hike but a struggle to safeguard every student's right to affordable and quality education.

Press Secretary Jayavardhani Singh Parihar reiterated ABVP's long-standing demand of "one course, one fee" and called upon the administration to review its decision immediately.

The ABVP leaders also demanded that students be given the facility to pay fees in two instalments so that financial hardships do not force them to discontinue their studies.