ABVP State Working Committee meeting concludes in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 26: The two-day State Working Committee (SWC) meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, concluded here today with detailed deliberations on organisational strengthening, grassroots expansion, decentralisation of responsibilities, and contemporary national issues concerning the sovereignty, unity, and democratic institutions of Bharat.

The meeting was attended by Gaurav Attri, North Zone Organisation Secretary, ABVP; Tilak Thakur, State Organisation Secretary; Lokinder Singh, State Vice President; and Sannak Shrivats, State Secretary, ABVP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, along with other organisational functionaries and student representatives from across the Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Prant.

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During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on strengthening ABVP's organisational structure through effective decentralisation, grassroots expansion, leadership development, and increased student participation. Members emphasised the need to strengthen the organisation's presence in educational institutions and ensure greater student involvement in organisational activities and student- centric initiatives.

The State Working Committee also deliberated on contemporary national issues, particularly narratives concerning national unity, constitutional institutions, and democratic processes. Members stressed the importance of responsible public discourse, factual awareness, and adherence to constitutional and democratic principles. Discussions also covered the ongoing public discourse surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, highlighting the significance of transparent electoral processes and credible electoral rolls in strengthening democratic participation.

Addressing the gathering, Gaurav Attri elaborated on the electoral process and the significance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), explaining its role in maintaining accurate electoral rolls and strengthening public confidence in democratic institutions.

Lokinder Singh called upon students to take an active role in nation-building and emerge as responsible student leaders committed to constructive nationalism, democratic values, and social responsibility.

Sannak Shrivats stressed the importance of coordinated teamwork, sustained engagement with students, and effective implementation of organisational programmes.

Tilak Thakur emphasised organisational discipline, coordination, and the effective implementation of decisions taken during the meeting. He underlined the need to strengthen the organisational framework and ensure that responsibilities are carried out effectively at every level.