ABVP launches poster of ‘YASHASWINI - Yuvati Sammelan 2026’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: The official poster of ‘YASHASWINI - Prant Yuvati Sammelan 2026’ was today launched by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh Prant.

The poster was launched by ABVP in a press conference held here today, to mark the formal announcement of a major district-wise initiative aimed at bringing together young women from across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on a common platform of dialogue, leadership and social participation.

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The sammelans will be organised from September 30 to October 10, 2026, at the respective district headquarters across the Prant.

This was informed by Sannak Shrivats, State Secretary, ABVP Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh.

Addressing to the media persons, Shrivats said that YASHASWINI is not merely a conference but an initiative to connect with the aspirations and potential of young women across the Prant.

He said that providing young women with opportunities to express themselves, acquire knowledge and develop leadership qualities is essential for building a strong and progressive society.

"The Sammelans would draw inspiration from women icons such as Rani Lakshmibai and Kalpana Chawla, highlighting the contribution of women in nation-building and encouraging young women to pursue excellence and leadership in every field," he added.

The State joint Secretary Radhika Aryan ABVP, said that the district-wise organisation of YASHASWINI would provide young women from different parts of the Prant with an opportunity to participate and make their voices heard.

"The Sammelans would encourage meaningful discussion on education, personal development, career opportunities and the challenges faced by young women," she added.