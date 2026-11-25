Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, has expressed serious concern over the alleged irregularities in the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on November 15, 2026.

Strongly condemning the alleged involvement of an organised cheating network and reported involvement of Government employees, ABVP has demanded strict legal action against all those found involved, particularly the masterminds, organisers, facilitators and financial handlers behind the alleged malpractice.

Advertisement

Speaking on the issue, during a press conference here today, ABVP Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh State Secretary Sannak Shrivats said: "We appreciate the timely action taken by Jammu and Kashmir Police in detecting the alleged cheating network and apprehending the accused. However, the investigation must reach the masterminds, financial handlers and all those who facilitated or benefited from this alleged racket. Arresting a few individuals is not enough; the entire network must be exposed and those found guilty must face strict legal action."

He further demanded that the investigation should establish whether the alleged malpractice had materially compromised the fairness and integrity of the examination. "If substantial compromise is established, appropriate corrective measures, including cancellation and re-examination, must be undertaken to protect the interests of genuine candidates," he added.

The ABVP leader also demanded a state-level committee to examine irregularities in JKSSB and JKPSC examinations and recommend comprehensive reforms in examination patterns, frisking, candidate verification, security arrangements and monitoring mechanisms.

"The committee should identify existing loopholes and recommend uniform security protocols and transparent examination procedures," said Sannak Shrivats.