ABVP delegation calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today.

The delegation comprising Gaurav Attri, Zonal Organising Secretary, ABVP; Tilak Thakur, State Organising Secretary, ABVP Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh; Akeel Ahmad Tantray, National Executive Member, ABVP; and Anjum Saqib, Co-Convenor, Students for Seva (SFS), briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the upcoming initiative "Mission Sahasi."

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The Lieutenant Governor commended the ABVP's initiative aimed at women's empowerment, self-defence training, confidence-building, and encouraging greater awareness about personal safety.

On the occasion, the poster for "Mission Sahasi" was also released. As part of the initiative, ABVP will organise programmes with the objective of reaching out to students in educational institutions and local communities. Through self-defence training and awareness activities, the initiative seeks to nurture courage, discipline, confidence, and a sense of security among young women. ABVP will train 25,000 girl students across the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.