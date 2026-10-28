ABVP constitutes MAM College unit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Mahanagar, has formally constituted the MAM College Unit for the academic session 2026-27, announcing a new team of office-bearers and assigning them various organisational responsibilities.

Harshit Sharma has been appointed as President, while Arun Sharma has been appointed as Secretary. Sujal Kant, Krishay Bhatiya, Nirmal Manhas, Dhruv Khajuria, Amit Gupta, Anant Kumar and Shreya Sharma have been appointed as Vice Presidents.

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Mohit Kumar, Vansh Thakur, Aahna Sharma, Raghav Goswami, Niharika Sharma, Ayush Singh, Vikram Singh and Natasha Thakur have been appointed as Joint Secretaries.

For academic coordination, Hari Om Singh has been appointed 3rd Year In-charge, while Sehaj Santushti Khajuria has been appointed 2nd Year In-charge. Rohit Verma has been appointed 1st Year In-charge, with Piyush Sharma, Parikshit Raina and Samaksh Gupta as Co-in-charges.

For various organisational responsibilities, Jayanti Manhas has been appointed SFD In-charge, with Siya Rehan as Co-in-charge. Riya Sharma has been appointed SFS In-charge, with Samaya Gupta as Co-in-charge. Rupakshi Pikkhan has been appointed RKM In-charge, with Mahie Sehgal as Co-in-charge. Sourab Sharma has been appointed Khelo Bharat In-charge, with Joginder Singh as Co-in-charge.