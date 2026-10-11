ABVP constitutes GCW Parade unit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Mahanagar, has constituted the ABVP Government College for Women (GCW), Parade Unit for the academic session 2026-27, announcing the new team of office-bearers and assigning various organisational responsibilities.

Sonia Sharma has been appointed as President, while Sanvi has been appointed as the Secretary. Shivani Koushal, Trisha Bhau and Sagarika have been appointed as Vice Presidents. Mridul Sharma, Kanika Khatayia and Akriti Bhau have been appointed as Joint Secretaries.

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For organisational responsibilities, Mahi Kumari has been appointed as SFS In-charge, with Mahima as SFS Co-in-charge. Sharika Koul has been appointed as SFD In-charge, with Radhika as SFD Co-in-charge.Mehak Sharma has been appointed as RKM In-charge, with Jagiyasa Sharma as RKM Co-in-charge.Akriti Sodhi has been appointed as Khelo Bharat In-charge, with Gagan Deep as Khelo Bharat Co-in-charge.Lakshita Kour has been appointed as Social Media In-charge, with Mukti as Social Media Co-in-charge. Lakshmi has been appointed as Media In-charge, with Priya as Media Co-in-charge.

Samiksha has been appointed as Campus Hygiene In-charge, with Garima as Campus Hygiene Co-in-charge. Hanshika has been appointed as an Executive Council Member. The unit announcement was held in the presence of Janvi Dogra, Secretary, ABVP Jammu Mahanagar.