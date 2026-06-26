ABVP calls off strike after University accepts key demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu University Unit, today called off strike after the University administration accepted several key demands raised during the ongoing agitation against the recent fee hike.

As per the handout issued, for the past nine days, ABVP activists and students continuously protested against the arbitrary increase in fees, demanding affordable and accessible education for all. Through sustained democratic agitation, constructive dialogue, and collective student participation, the University administration has agreed to a series of concessions aimed at reducing the financial burden on students.

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The major outcomes include financial assistance for newly admitted students, continuation of the existing fee structure for students entering odd semesters, enhancement of scholarships and student aid, provision for payment of fees in instalments and consideration of the issue of annual fee hikes at the appropriate level.

As per estimates mentioned in the handout, around 2,400 newly admitted students will receive a concession of approximately Rs 500 each, resulting in a cumulative financial relief of nearly Rs 12 lakh for students. This decision will significantly ease the burden on students and their families.

Sannak Shrivast, State Secretary, ABVP Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, said, “This victory belongs to every student who stood firm for the cause of affordable education. The University administration's decision is a result of the collective strength, determination, and democratic struggle of the student community. ABVP has always maintained that students should not be burdened with arbitrary fee increases. We welcome the concessions announced and will continue our efforts until a long-term and student-friendly solution to the fee hike issue is achieved."

Amit Sadotra, President, ABVP Jammu University Unit, said, “The success of this movement demonstrates that when students unite for a just cause, positive change is inevitable. We thank all students who participated in the agitation and remained committed to the cause despite challenges. This achievement is not merely a reduction of financial burden; it is a reaffirmation that student voices matter and must be heard in policy decisions affecting higher education."