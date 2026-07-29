Abusive remarks cannot define India’s Gen Z: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: BJP spokesperson and Convenor, International Affairs, J&K, Gaurav Gupta today said the alleged abusive remarks by a few participants during the recent Jantar Mantar protest should not be used to stereotype India's Gen Z, while calling for an impartial probe into the viral video and urging dignity in democratic discourse.

Expressing concern over the video circulating on social media, Gupta said its authenticity and complete context must be objectively verified by the competent authorities before responsibility is fixed. At the same time, he maintained that personal abuse, particularly against a deceased family member who had no connection with politics, could not be defended as legitimate democratic expression.

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He asserted that students and young people have every democratic right to raise concerns over examination irregularities, paper leaks, employment and accountability, adding that such issues deserve a patient hearing and a time-bound institutional response. However, he said public protests should remain focused on policies and governance rather than personal attacks against political leaders or their families.

Describing India's Gen Z as thoughtful, aware and socially responsible, he said the actions of a few participants could not define an entire generation. He also urged protest organizers to discourage abusive language and preserve the dignity and credibility of democratic movements.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, Gupta said she had lived a private and dignified life away from active politics. If the allegations regarding the viral video are found to be true, he said, dragging a departed family member into political disagreements would cross the accepted limits of civil public discourse.

The BJP leader appealed to political parties, protest organizers and public representatives not to exploit the controversy for further polarization. He urged authorities to verify the circulating material impartially and proceed strictly in accordance with the law, ensuring that peaceful protesters are not targeted while any genuine violations are dealt with appropriately.