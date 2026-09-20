Absence of Statehood no excuse to explain governance failures: LoP

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma today questioned the purpose of the NC-led J&K Government if it "lacked" the powers to address even basic civic issues, stressing that the absence of Statehood could not be used indefinitely to explain governance failures.

"If the Government needs Statehood even for small civic issues, why are we in the Assembly? Why is the Government there?" Sharma told reporters here.

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He said the Government could not continue citing a lack of powers for its inability to address people's basic concerns.

"For every issue, big or small, the Government says it has no powers and cannot do anything. If that is the case, what is the purpose of having a Government?" he said.

The LoP said that if the Government believed it lacked the powers to address people's problems, it should seek dissolution of the existing setup and wait for Statehood and the restoration of full powers.

He alleged that repeated references to a lack of powers had left people "frustrated and confused", saying the Government had completed two years in office but continued to rely on the same explanation.

His remarks came after the BJP's ongoing public outreach programme across J&K ahead of the Assembly's autumn session, beginning September 21.

As part of the programme, Sharma interacted here with delegations representing trade unions, businesses, traders, transporters, civil society and other sections of society.

The delegations raised issues including damaged roads and potholes, inadequate school staff, shortages of doctors in hospitals, electricity infrastructure, civic amenities and employment.

"These are basic issues. Electricity, roads, schools, hospitals and civic amenities require governance and administrative action. People are asking for solutions, not explanations," Sharma said.

He also flagged complaints of corruption, delays in Panchayat elections, increased power tariffs and employment-related concerns among youth.

"Thousands of young people are looking for opportunities and a secure future. The Government must address their concerns instead of allowing frustration to grow," he said.

The BJP leader said the BJP would raise the issues during the Assembly session and hold the Government accountable.

Acknowledging that some grievances fell within the domain of the Government of India, Sharma said the J&K Government remained the channel through which such matters should be pursued.