Absconding Jammu Gangster Held In Delhi

Jammu, Sep 23: A Jammu-based gangster, who had escaped from a juvenile home along with two Pakistani nationals from R S Pura area here, was arrested in Delhi after a seven-month-long hunt, officials said on Wednesday.

While both the Pakistani nationals were arrested within 20 hours of the incident in February, Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, who allegedly masterminded the escape, had been on the run since escaping from the facility and was traced following sustained efforts by the police, the officials said.

Singh, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistan citizens Mohammad Suna-ullah (20) and Ahsan Anwar (21) allegedly attacked police personnel and fled from the juvenile home on February 16. Two cops were injured in the incident.

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The Pakistani nationals were tracked near Ambala railway station while heading for Nepal and subsequently arrested by police next day.

The alleged gangster evaded arrest for the past seven months and was finally traced to Delhi by police which was actively looking for him, the officials said.

He was subsequently arrested and is being brought to Jammu, the officials said.

Singh was a juvenile when he was lodged at the home, but at the time of his escape he had attained the age of majority.