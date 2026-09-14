Absconder wanted in Rajasthan NDPS case arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Police in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, in coordination with Rajasthan Police, today arrested an absconder who had been evading arrest since 2009 in connection with an NDPS case registered in Rajasthan.

A police spokesperson said, a police party from Police Station Mattan apprehended Shabir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Nai Basti, Khanabal, who was presently residing at Gopalpora, Mattan.

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Khan was wanted in FIR No. 09/2009 registered at GRP Abu Road in Rajasthan's Sirohi district under the NDPS Act, the spokesperson said."The case pertains to the alleged transportation of 4.5 kg of charas, which was to be delivered at Ahmedabad," he said.

The NDPS Court in Sirohi had issued an arrest warrant against Khan, who had been absconding since 2009, according to the spokesperson. "After developing specific information and making sustained efforts, the absconder was apprehended from Gopalpora Mattan," the spokesperson said.

He has been taken into custody and the concerned police authorities have been informed for further legal action, the spokesperson added.

Police said they remain committed to tracking down and bringing to justice absconders evading the law.