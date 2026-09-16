Absconder held after 4 years

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Police have arrested a long-absconding accused wanted in connection with an assault and theft case registered at Bishnah Police Station four years ago.

The arrested individual has been identified as Vivek Sharma, alias Gopi, a resident of Nougran in tehsil Bishnah, Jammu. According to officials, Sharma was named in FIR Number 163/2020 under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

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The accused had been evading court appearances for an extended period, prompting the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Bishnah, to issue a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him.

Acting on the judicial order, a team from Police Station Bishnah executed the warrant and took Sharma into custody. Police stated that further legal proceedings are underway in accordance with the law.