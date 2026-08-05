Abrogation Of Article 370 Ushered In New Era Of Peace, Development In J&K: BJP

Jammu/Srinagar, Aug 5: The BJP on Wednesday said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, marked the beginning of a new era of unity, equality and development for Jammu and Kashmir and fulfilled a long-standing national commitment.

The assertions were made at a meeting of the BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokespersons held at the party headquarters in Jammu under the chairmanship of chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi.

"Fifth of August, 2019, marked the beginning of a new era of unity, equality and development for Jammu and Kashmir," Sethi said.

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According to the BJP, the decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah strengthened India's unity and integrity while ensuring Jammu and Kashmir's full constitutional and developmental integration with the rest of the country.

The meeting recalled that the BJP had consistently advocated the removal of Articles 370 and 35A for decades and said the decision reflected the party's commitment to the principle of "One Nation, One Constitution" and equal rights and opportunities for all citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The spokespersons also highlighted what they described as positive changes witnessed in the Union Territory over the last six years, including accelerated infrastructure development, transparent governance, stronger democratic institutions, improved public welfare and the extension of central laws and welfare schemes to all sections of society.

They expressed gratitude to the prime minister, home minister and the central leadership for taking what they termed a bold and historic decision in the national interest.

The party marked the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A with celebrations across the Union Territory.

At the party office in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar area, J-K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul cut a cake to commemorate the occasion.

The party's youth activists had planned a bike rally from Pantha Chowk to the Lal Chowk City centre, but police did not allow them to proceed towards Lal Chowk and diverted them to the party office.

Speaking to reporters, BJP youth leader and former DDC member Ajaz Hussain said August 5 marked Jammu and Kashmir's complete integration with the country.

"Today marks the completion of seven years of abrogation of Article 370. I want to congratulate the whole country. J-K was integrated with the country on this date," he said.

In south Kashmir's Anantnag district, BJP workers took out a Tiranga rally to celebrate. Scores of party workers, carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans, participated in the procession.

The rally passed through various parts of the town under tight security arrangements.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said August 5 was a day of celebration as it ended the system of two constitutions and two flags in the country. (Agencies)