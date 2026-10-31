Abrogation Of Article 370 Integrated Kashmir With India: Amit Shah

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 had integrated Kashmir with the rest of the country, describing it as one of the major achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a gathering ahead of flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ in New Delhi on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah said several significant decisions had been taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, including the abrogation of Article 370, elimination of Naxalism and implementation of the One Nation, One Tax system.

“When we succeed in building a drug-free India, it will be the most significant achievement among all these initiatives for the country’s youth and its future,” he said.

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Shah set December 31, 2029, as the target for making India completely drug-free, saying the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ begins with the creation of a ‘Nasha-Mukt Bharat’.

He said India’s linguistic, cultural, traditional and religious diversity is its strength and reflected the message of national unity associated with Sardar Patel.

Referring to the government’s fight against Naxalism, Shah said India has moved beyond the shadow of Naxalism on March 31 this year and was now moving towards becoming a drug-free nation.

He said collective efforts are needed to protect the country’s youth from drugs and build a stronger and more prosperous India. (KNO)