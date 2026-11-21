ITANAGAR, Nov 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 ended separatist sentiments among Kashmiri youth, and not a single local youth in the Valley is now involved in terrorism after 35 years of violence and unrest.

He was addressing an event at Police Training Centre in Banderdewa near Itanagar in which the President's Police Colour was conferred to Arunachal Pradesh Police.

"After over 35 years of violence, not a single local youth of Kashmir Valley is now involved in terrorism," he said.

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Recalling the troubled 90s, he said the situation in Kashmir Valley has undergone a sea change after the abrogation of Article 370.

About criticism by opposition parties that the constitutional provision had no connection with terrorism, Shah said developments in the Valley have demonstrated otherwise.

He said the change in the Kashmir Valley was brought about not merely by eliminating terrorists but also by ending the atmosphere of discrimination and alienation among the youth of Kashmir.

Development activities undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 had further strengthened the prospects of lasting peace, he added.

Shah said the transformation in Kashmir was a matter of immense pride for the country and reflected the sacrifices and dedication of security forces and intelligence agencies.

Recalling the turbulent 90s, Shah said terrorism was at its peak and there were doubts about how long the country would be able to hold on to Kashmir.

"Even the Chief Minister of the state had left for England, while security forces, through their courage and sacrifices, ensured that the Valley remained connected with the rest of the country," he said.

"Today, from this sacred land of Parshuram ji, I want to tell the entire nation with pride that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought an end to the sense of separatism among the youth of Kashmir. This is reflected in the fact that today, not a single Kashmiri youth is involved in terrorism in Kashmir Valley," he said.

Shah said the change in Kashmir was not limited to the elimination of terrorists but also marked a shift in the mindset of the younger generation, with separatist tendencies giving way to hopes of peace and development.

He said development in the Valley had gained momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, adding that the coming years held great promise for Kashmir.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that the transformation in the Valley would pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity, asserting that the experience demonstrated the Government's commitment to strengthening national security and promoting development across the country. (Agencies)