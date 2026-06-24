Abrogation of Art 370 was true tribute to Jan Sangh founder: Nabin

Mookerjee’s death a conspiratorial murder: WB CM

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA, June 23: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, and remembered him as an ardent nationalist and a great thinker.

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Paying homage to Mookerjee, Nabin said abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution was a "true tribute" to the Jan Sangh founder.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi Government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which had accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mookerjee died under mysterious circumstances on this day in 1953 in a Srinagar jail after being arrested for entering J&K without a permit.

The BJP observes the day as 'Balidan Diwas' (day of sacrifice) every year.

"Today, on the 73rd martyrdom anniversary of the revered Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I pay my respectful tribute to him. He was an ardent nationalist and a great thinker. He was the first Industry Minister of the country. The dream that he saw and for which he sacrificed, the significance of that sacrifice is visible to all of us," Nabin told reporters in New Delhi.

"I certainly believe that abrogating Article 370 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee," the BJP chief said after paying floral tributes to the Jan Sangh leader at the BJP headquarters here.

Nabin said Mookerjee had struggled to protect the demography and borders of West Bengal, Assam and Punjab as well.

The recent formation of the BJP Government in West Bengal, Mookerjee's birthplace, indicates that the people of the state are with the party, he said.

"So, we can say that the dream Syama Prasad Mookerjee ji had for India is being fulfilled by our leader Narendra Modi. And, today, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and our leader Narendra Modi are paying him a true tribute by completing his tasks," Nabin said.

The BJP chief noted that Mookerjee had established the Jan Sangh in 1951 with the "thought and sentiment" that it would lead a nationalist ideology.

"Today, more than 14 crore workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party are engaged in taking India forward with that nationalist ideology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nabin added.

Meanwhile, Maintaining that Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s death in incarceration in Jammu and Kashmir in 1953 is shrouded in mystery, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said they regard his death as a “conspiratorial murder.”

He said that Mookerjee’s clarion call for “Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan aur Do Nishan nahi chalenge” (A country cannot have two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two national emblems) led to his untimely death.

Adhikari said in Kolkata that Mookerjee’s death in a Srinagar jail on this day in 1953 is shrouded in mystery, after being arrested for entering J&K without a permit.

“We regard his death as a conspiratorial murder,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of Mookerjee’s death anniversary.

Adhikari said this is a day to pledge service to the nation for which Mookerjee laid down his life.

“We Bengalis are always indebted to him over generations for leading the way for West Bengal’s induction into India in August 1947 to provide a homeland for us,” he said.

Adhikari said Mookerjee had earlier in April 1947 got a resolution passed at a Hindu Mahasammelan (convention) in Tarakeswar for the western districts of undivided Bengal to remain within India.

“This Government will function with his ideals in mind and take forward the path he showed,” the Chief Minister of the newly-formed BJP dispensation in West Bengal said.

“The current government will work to spread the history of West Bengal’s creation among students,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the “bhumi pujan” for setting up a 125-foot-high statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be held on his 125th birth anniversary on July 6.

“The State will declare a holiday on July 6 as a mark of respect to him,” he said, adding that a memorial and a library would be built at his paternal home in Hooghly district’s Jeerut, for which the finance minister made provisions in the state budget placed in the Assembly on Monday.

Earlier, Adhikari paid homage to Mookerjee on his death anniversary by paying floral tributes at his bust at Keoratala crematorium in south Kolkata.

The CM was accompanied by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and Industries Minister Tapas Roy. (PTI)