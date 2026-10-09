Abraham Chaibi and the Long Wait at the End of the Assembly Line

In October 2024, Abraham Chaibi and John McSpedon set up a lab and hired a team of scientists to build a drug. By December, they had cells making their first proteins.

The drug was meant to treat muscle loss, a problem that matters to aging adults, to astronauts and to the military. The two founders planned to design it with new A.I. tools and then test it in people.

"We learned really quickly how to express proteins, end to end," Mr. Chaibi said in a recorded account of the project.

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A gene is a set of instructions for building a protein. To make a protein in a lab, scientists write out the gene's DNA sequence, order that DNA from a supplier and stitch it into a small loop of DNA called a plasmid. They slip the plasmid into cells. The cells read the instructions and build the protein.

Mr. Chaibi's team used HEK cells, a line descended from human embryonic kidney cells that labs commonly use as protein factories. After the cells did their work, the team purified the protein, separating it from everything else the cells had made. Then they ran cell-based assays, experiments that show what a protein does to living cells.

Each round, the team changed a few amino acids, the building blocks of a protein, and tried again. Over the first half of 2025, they narrowed the designs to a few lead candidates. They filed a patent on a fusion protein, a single molecule made by joining parts of two proteins.

"By the end of it, we were running cell-based assays to demonstrate that our protein bound to the appropriate receptors and was able to trigger the downstream pathways as expected," Mr. Chaibi said.

The project took less than a year. The next step was a Phase 1 trial in Australia, the first test of the drug in people.

But when the team priced out the drug they would need for that trial, a large share of the money was headed somewhere they hadn't expected. More than 40 percent of the cost of the drug product was set aside for testing it.

"That's how we found this opportunity," Mr. Chaibi said.

The founders changed direction. Their company, Sapho Bio, based in San Carlos, Calif., now runs a lab that tests drugs made by other companies.

Why a sterile drug takes two weeks to clear

Any drug that goes into the body by injection has to be sterile, meaning free of living bacteria and fungi. Proving that is harder than it sounds. Microbes can hide in a batch in tiny numbers, and some of them grow slowly.

The standard method, set out by the U.S. Pharmacopeia in a chapter known as USP<71>, is a waiting game. A small amount of the finished drug goes into containers of nutrient broth. The containers incubate for 14 days. Any microbe in the sample feeds and divides, again and again, until there are enough of them to cloud the liquid. Clear broth at the end of two weeks means the batch is clean.

It's as if you had to prove a field held no seeds by watering it for two weeks and watching for sprouts.

The batch can't ship while the broth incubates. For many medicines, that delay is an expense and a nuisance. For some newer ones, two weeks is most of their useful life.

"Waiting the standard two weeks for compendial release sterility testing results is often not an option," Jose Caraballo-Oramas, who chairs the Guidance Documents Committee at the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, wrote in March in BioProcess Online.

Autologous cell therapies, which are made from a patient's own cells, often have shelf lives measured in days, he noted. Many of them reach patients before their sterility results do.

From code to cultures

Mr. Chaibi trained as a mechanical engineer at Princeton and spent most of the next decade writing software. At LiveRamp, a data company in San Francisco, his code shuttled data files measured in petabytes so that an operations team no longer had to. At Dexterity Capital, a high-frequency trading firm he co-founded and served as chief technology officer for eight years, he built systems that searched market data for trading strategies on their own.

Testing a drug turned out to be a different kind of problem. The work is governed by regulators, and the rules exist because the products can hurt people if something goes wrong.

"For regulated products, you basically have to demonstrate that they meet specifications," Mr. Chaibi said in an interview.

But the tests have not kept pace with the products. A.I. is shortening the time it takes to design a drug. Insilico Medicine, for example, says it has gone from nothing to a developmental drug candidate in 9 to 18 months, according to its chief executive, Alex Zhavoronkov, in an interview with Clinical Research News. Mr. Chaibi's own team needed less than a year. Neither one shortened the two weeks a sterile batch spends in a broth.

Looking for RNA instead of cloudy broth

Sapho's answer to the 14-day test is to look for a different signal. RNA is a working copy of a gene's instructions, and a living, growing cell churns it out constantly. Once a cell dies, its RNA breaks down. In other words, microbial RNA in a sample is a fingerprint left by something that was alive when the sample was taken.

Sapho's test turns any RNA in a sample into DNA. Then it amplifies that DNA with a method called quantitative PCR, or qPCR, which makes millions of copies of a target sequence and tracks how fast they pile up. The test doesn't have to wait for a population of microbes to grow large enough to see.

The test returns a sterility result in about 2 days, according to Sapho Bio. It runs on the kind of qPCR machines that many labs already own.

A new method has to earn a lab's trust before anyone releases a drug on its word. Under a chapter called USP<1223>, an alternative microbiology method has to perform at least as well as the standard one, as Esther Welterlin of Millipore and Anne-Grit Klees of Merck KGaA explained in American Pharmaceutical Review. In April, Sapho announced that its test had passed that validation across hundreds of samples. It also disclosed $5 million in funding.

"Every test leaving our facility is statistically non-inferior to the traditional method and far faster," John McSpedon, the company's chief technology officer, said at the time. Before Sapho, he was the first employee at the AI technology group Merantix.

But passing a validation doesn't guarantee that anyone will switch. Michael J. Miller, a microbiology consultant, argued in a 2022 presentation published by NIST that the main obstacles to faster tests are mostly perceived ones. Quality teams may not know the methods well. Senior managers may not see them as a priority. And many organizations resist change until they are forced into it.

Software that can move things

Sapho's lab now also runs tests for endotoxin, potency and leaks in sealed containers.

For most of Mr. Chaibi's career, a lab like that would have been hard to automate. "It's really hard to automate anything in the real world," he said. "So it's really just code."

That has changed. His team now writes custom software for its lab machines, work he says would once have taken weeks.

He traces Sapho itself to something the team realized while the muscle drug was still in development.

"We realized that AI was going to allow people to really innovate much more quickly," Mr. Chaibi said, "and creating new products, new drugs."