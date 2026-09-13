About 7,000 runners from across the world Participate In Ladakh Marathon
Lieutenant Governor Ladakh V.K. Saxena flagged off the Ladakh Marathon in Leh which was attended by more than 7,000 runners from across the world. The full Marathon was of 42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres) and also of 11-kilometre....
Lieutenant Governor Ladakh V.K. Saxena flagged off the Ladakh Marathon in Leh which was attended by more than 7,000 runners from across the world. The full Marathon was of 42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres) and also of 11-kilometre. It was the 13th edition held in Leh.
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