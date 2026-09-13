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Home / Videos / About 7,000 runners from across the world Participate In Ladakh Marathon

About 7,000 runners from across the world Participate In Ladakh Marathon

Lieutenant Governor  Ladakh V.K. Saxena flagged off the Ladakh Marathon in Leh which was attended by more than  7,000 runners from across the world. The full Marathon was of 42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres) and  also of 11-kilometre....

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Daily Excelsior
05:30 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor  Ladakh V.K. Saxena flagged off the Ladakh Marathon in Leh which was attended by more than  7,000 runners from across the world. The full Marathon was of 42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres) and  also of 11-kilometre. It was the 13th edition held in Leh.

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